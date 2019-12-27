Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: 'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

Science News Roundup: 'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun's center but leaves its outer edges visible to form a ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 4 arrested for thrashing Wadala resident

Four people have been arrested in connection with the assault of Wadala resident Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari, who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers over an objectionable social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Th...

Browns' Landry says he has fractured vertebra

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday that he has played throughout the season with a fractured sacrum, which is at the base of the vertebra, but persisted because he didnt want to miss a game. Just talking to the doctors an...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu seen remaining at Likud helm as party votes ahead of March ballot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have faced down a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday when his Likud party held a leadership vote in the run-up to a March national election, the countrys third in under a year.An e...

Boeing senior adviser Michael Luttig to retire

Boeing Co said on Thursday Michael Luttig, who was appointed senior adviser to the planemakers board amid the 737 MAX crisis in May, will retire at the end of the year.The company had named Luttig, who has served as general counsel since jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019