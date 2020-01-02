Mild earthquake hits Nepal's tourist hub Pokhara

A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 in the Richter scale hit Nepal's tourist hub Pokhara on Thursday night, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor, which was recorded at 9:59 pm, was located at Ghachok area of Kaski district, the National Seismological Department said.

The tremor was also felt in the neighbouring districts of Tanhu, Parvat and Syangja. There was no damage of property or loss of human life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.