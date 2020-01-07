Left Menu
VP stresses technology's role in enhancing quality, quantity in agriculture

Observing that there was a crying need for our universities and scientific institutions to promote R & D on a big scale, the Vice President called for expanding the academia-industry linkage to promote research and innovation in a big way.

The Vice President also urged corporate India to develop a symbiotic partnership with the universities and to identify and fund a dozen futuristic projects. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the scientific community to find long-term solutions to the problems faced by farmers and improve crop productivity and farmers' income.

He also wanted scientists to explore ways to make crops climate-resilient, nutrition-efficient, and less water consumption.

Delivering the Valedictory Speech at the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, the Vice President said that global warming and climate change were affecting the weather patterns in an unpredictable manner and causing massive devastation at times. He sought to know from the scientists whether the problems faced by farmers due to nature's fury could be mitigated.

Calling for concerted efforts, Shri Naidu emphasized the critical role of technology in enhancing both the quality and quantity across the agriculture value chain from the use of inputs at the pre-production stage to post-production and marketing to improve the income of farmers.

The Vice President, while noting how technology was making our lives more comfortable, said that at the same time new challenges were arising. He said science must find solutions to problems like increasing urbanization, pollution, urban-rural divide, growing antibacterial resistance, genetic & non-communicable diseases, and water scarcity, among others.

Urging schools to lay the foundation for the spread of a strong scientific culture in the country, he stressed that such a foundation would become the basis for creating an ecosystem for creativity and innovation to thrive.

"The need of the hour is to foster the spirit of inquisitiveness, curiosity and scientific temper right from the primary school level", he said.

Observing that there was a crying need for our universities and scientific institutions to promote R & D on a big scale, the Vice President called for expanding the academia-industry linkage to promote research and innovation in a big way. Technological innovation was a key driver in boosting the economy, improving people's lives and enabling better delivery of services he added.

"India like no other country has a huge demographic dividend and can emerge as the innovation and knowledge if our universities and scientific institutions invest more on R & D and significantly raise the standards of research", Shri Naidu stressed.

The Vice President also urged corporate India to develop a symbiotic partnership with the universities and to identify and fund a dozen futuristic projects.

Opining that India was surging forward with renewed vigor and enthusiasm, the Vice President said that it must leverage the demographic opportunity with science and technology playing a leading role in driving the economic and social development in order to make the country a $ 5 trillion economy.

Shri Naidu lauded government initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India and Start-Up India that promote indigenous manufacturing, empower people digitally and wealth-creation through innovation.

He wanted senior scientists to mentor and hand-hold the young ones to benefit from such schemes and realize their scientific and entrepreneurial potential.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri B.S. Yediyurappa, Former Prime Minister of India, Shri H.D. Devegowda, the Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers, Shri D.V. SadanandaGowda, General President of Indian Sciences Congress, K.S. Rangappa, and the, Vice-Chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, Dr. S. Rajendra Prasad were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

