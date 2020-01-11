Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals some gnome galaxies host massive blackholes

A new hint towards finding out the early history of galaxy formation comes up as the astronomers discover 13 new black holes in some dwarf galaxies which are not more than a billion light-years away from our planet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 12:35 IST
Study reveals some gnome galaxies host massive blackholes
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new hint towards finding out the early history of galaxy formation comes up as the astronomers discover 13 new black holes in some dwarf galaxies which are not more than a billion light-years away from our planet. These gnome galaxies are at least are 100 times smaller if compared to our milky way. They are identified as the smallest star system to host such humungous black holes. The researchers calculate that these black holes would be as big as 400,000 times of mass as to the Sun.

"We hope that studying them and their galaxies will give us insights into how similar black holes in the early Universe formed and then grew, through galactic mergers over billions of years, producing the super-massive black holes we see in larger galaxies today, with masses of many millions or billions of times that of the Sun," said Amy Reines of Montana State University. Reines and her fellow colleagues used the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) to make the discovery, which they are reporting at the American Astronomical Society's meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Reines and her collaborators used the VLA to discover the first massive black hole in a dwarf starburst galaxy in 2011. That discovery was a surprise to astronomers and spurred a radio search for more. The scientists started by selecting a sample of galaxies from the NASA-Sloan Atlas, a catalogue of galaxies made with visible-light telescopes. They chose galaxies with stars totalling less than 3 billion times the mass of the Sun, about equal to the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small companion of the Milky Way.

From this sample, they picked candidates that also appeared in the National Radio Astronomy Observatory's Faint Images of the Radio Sky at Twenty centimetres (FIRST) survey, made between 1993 and 2011. They then used the VLA to make new and more sensitive, high-resolution images of 111 of the selected galaxies.

"The new VLA observations revealed that 13 of these galaxies have strong evidence for a massive black hole that is actively consuming surrounding material. We were very surprised to find that, in roughly half of those 13 galaxies, the black hole is not at the centre of the galaxy, unlike the case in larger galaxies," Reines said The scientists said this indicates that the galaxies likely have merged with others earlier in their history. This is consistent with computer simulations predicting that roughly half of the massive black holes in dwarf galaxies will be found wandering in the outskirts of their galaxies.

"This work has taught us that we must broaden our searches for massive black holes in dwarf galaxies beyond their centres to get a more complete understanding of the population and learn what mechanisms helped form the first massive black holes in the early Universe," Reines said. Reines worked with James Condon, of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory; Jeremy Darling, of the University of Colorado, Boulder; and Jenny Greene, of Princeton University. The astronomers are publishing their results in the Astrophysical Journal.

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory is a facility of the National Science Foundation, operated under cooperative agreement by Associated Universities, Inc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Iran says military shot down plane in error, after denial drew scrutiny abroad

Iran said on Saturday it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard and voiced deep regret, after initially denying it brought down the aircraft in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Ira...

Opposition spreading falsehood on CAA. Act meant to

Opposition spreading falsehood on CAA. Act meant togive citizenship and not to take it away Amit Shah....

Will do whatever is best for the club, says Man U coach

Manchester Uniteds coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will do whatever is best for the club, and will always have the bigger picture in mind. He also said that he will continue with long-term plans for the team even if not addressing th...

'Chhapaak' declared tax-free in Rajasthan

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukones film Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan. The film has been facing the wrath of a certain section of people after Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to express solidarity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020