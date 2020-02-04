Left Menu
Development News Edition

Primitive turtle survived dinosaur-killing mass extinction: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:04 IST
Primitive turtle survived dinosaur-killing mass extinction: Study

A primitive species of turtles, measuring about 60 centimetres, was among the few terrestrial animals that managed to survive the mass extinction believed to have killed the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago, according to a study which analysed peculiar fossils found in France. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, said virtually all of the early groups of turtles habiting the northern hemisphere of the Earth disappeared after an asteroid impact wiped out nearly 70 per cent of life on the planet, except the newly discovered Laurasichersis relicta.

Only the so-called 'horned turtles', or meiolaniids, managed to survive, but this too was in Gondwana -- the current southern hemisphere -- according to fossils found in South America and Oceania, Adan Perez-Garcia from the National University of Distance Education (UNED) in Spain said in a statement. The study noted that the newly discovered turtle L. relicta, corresponds to a new form, with very peculiar anatomical characteristics, and whose lineage evolved independently from that of the Gondwana tortoises, from which it separated 100 million years earlier.

"The reason why Laurasichersis survived the great extinction, while none of the other primitive North American, European or Asian land turtles managed to do so, remains a mystery," Perez Garcia said. When the asteroid linked to the dinosaur extinction plunged the Earth into a spiral of gas emissions, molten material, and caused a sudden warming of the climate and transformed the landscapes, the turtles lived, the study noted.

"The fauna of European turtles underwent a radical change: most of the forms that inhabited this continent before the extinction disappeared, and their role in many ecosystems was left vacant until the relatively rapid arrival of new groups from various places in North America, Africa and Asia," Perez Garcia said. However, the researchers said the turtles' origins stem from another continent.

"It is the last representative of a group previously identified in China and Mongolia, where it was known since the Jurassic, more than 100 million years before the new European Laurasichersis turtle existed. This group arrived on this continent very shortly after the end of the Mesozoic, 66 million years ago," Perez Garcia said. According to the study, the shell of the newly discovered turtle was just over 60 centimetre long during adulthood and, like other primitive reptiles, it could not retract its neck into its shell to conceal its head from predators.

However, it had other protective mechanisms such as an armour with large, mutually linked spikes, which were hard structures located on the neck, legs, and tail. Perez Garcia said its peculiar shell, made up of numerous plates, is one of the turtle's most remarkable features, and one of the characteristics that make it unique.

"Although the number of plates is usually the same in most turtles, the ventral shell region of the new species was provided with a greater number of these elements than those known in any other turtle," the palaeontologist said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields up as China tries to ease virus impact on economy

Eurozone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors welcomed measures by China to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth there. The benchm...

UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nations state airline said on Tuesday.Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement t...

IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its f...

Don't glorify Maoists, terrorists have links with them: Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said some terrorists operating in the state have connections with Maoists and asked Congress not to glorify the ultras as he defended the NIA taking over UAPA cases against two student activ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020