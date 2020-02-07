Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Drastic' fall in bumblebee populations shocks scientists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 00:30 IST
'Drastic' fall in bumblebee populations shocks scientists
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

When scientist Peter Soroye first saw the figures showing estimated bumblebee populations in North America had fallen by nearly 50% in a single generation, he thought it must be a typo.

He checked the numbers - the result of a long-term analysis of bumblebee populations published in the journal Science on Thursday - seven times to be sure they were accurate. Rising temperatures are contributing to drastic declines of bumblebees across Europe and North America at rates "consistent with a mass extinction", threatening food cultivation, the study concluded.

The researchers estimated that Europe's bumblebee populations fell by 17% between the two periods the study looked at - from 1901 to 1974 and from 2000 to 2014 - while in North America, the figure was 46%. "We couldn't believe that the declines were this severe over such a short time period," said Soroye, lead author of the study and a Ph.D. student at the University of Ottawa.

"I reckon I must have gone through, like, seven times to double-check that everything was right and it was. And so yes, these declines are really drastic. They're really severe," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. Declining bee populations have also been linked to heavy pesticide use and habitat loss caused by changes in land use. But Soroye said global warming was exacerbating their plight.

"This paper in no way absolved ... pesticides or habitat loss. It's that climate change is another thing that's been added to the mix that's driving this extinction," he said. Bumblebees are larger than honeybees, and while they do not produce honey, they are important pollinators.

"When they land on flowers, they physically shake these flowers and shake the pollen off," said Soroye. "A lot of crops like squash, berries, tomatoes need bumblebees to pollinate them, and honeybees or other pollinators just can't do that."

Bees play a crucial role in producing healthy fruits or seeds for three quarters of the crops that feed people, according to the United Nations. Yet studies show pollinator populations have been declining across much of the world.

If the trend continues, nutritious fruits, nuts, and many vegetables would have to be substituted by staple crops like rice, corn, and potatoes, leading to an imbalanced diet, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization warned in 2019. The researchers used a database encompassing 550,000 records of 66 bumblebee species from 1901 to 1974 and from 2000 to 2014 and compared their distribution and diversity to local changes in temperature and precipitation.

Much larger declines are "likely if climate change accelerates in the coming years", the study's co-author Tim Newbold from the University College London said in a statement. The 10-year period from 2010-2019 is likely to be the hottest decade on record, the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization said recently.

Warming southern regions such as Spain and Mexico saw the biggest losses, the researchers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giants Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon....

UPDATE 1-EU trade chief Hogan returns to Washington as auto tariffs loom

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan returned to Washington on Thursday for talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer designed to improve transatlantic ties as the threat of auto tariffs looms.Hogan first visited the United States as ...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact

U.S. stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs amid growing confidence in Chinas efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.China said it would halve ad...

UPDATE 1-Canadian agency asks federal court to declare Facebook contravened privacy law

Canadas privacy commissioner asked a federal court to declare that Facebook had broken federal privacy law for the private sector, according to a notice of application filed on Thursday. The application also asked for an order requiring Fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020