Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most cities in India turning into "urban heat islands": Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:21 IST
Most cities in India turning into "urban heat islands": Study
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers from IIT Kharagpur has found that most cities in the country are turning into "urban heat islands" in all seasons during day and night, officials said. In their study, researchers from Centre for Oceans, Rivers, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL) of IIT-KGP and its Architecture and Regional Planning department showed that most big cities in the country with population more than one million have recorded rise in mercury level during daytime while showing an increasing trend in the night hours.

The study, 'Anthropogenic forcing exacerbating the urban heat islands in India', noted that the relatively warmer temperatures in urban areas, compared to suburbs, have potential health hazards due to heat waves apart from pollution, an IIT-KGP statement said on Friday. "Our research is a detailed and careful analysis of urban heat islands of India, which is the difference between urban and surrounding rural land surface temperatures, across all seasons in 44 major cities from 2001 to 2017," Professor Arun Chakraborty, one of the researchers, said.

He further said, "For the first time, we have found evidence of mean daytime temperature of Surface Urban Heat Island (UHI Intensity) going up to 2C for most cities, as analyzed from satellite temperature measurements in monsoon and post-monsoon periods." In Kolkata, Pune, and Guwahati where the urban areas are surrounded by large green cover in suburban regions, there is "an enhanced cooling effect on surface" in suburban areas during daytime as against cities in arid regions, the researchers said. "Evidence from our study suggests that more green spaces within the city and its boundary could reduce the temperature in the city and its neighborhood," co-author of the paper Prof. Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath said.

Conservation of water bodies and expansion of green areas in and around cities could be an effective strategy to curb the effects of urban heat islands, he said. The construction of buildings and infrastructure with eco-friendly materials could also prove to be crucial to mitigating the effects of heat islands, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

We are being stifled, we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi.

We are being stifled, we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament Rahul Gandhi....

Farmer injured after assailants open fire in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 40-year-old farmer was shot by miscreants when he had gone to irrigate his fields at a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Saleem suffered injuries due to the shooting on Thursday in Kishanpur village of Bhopa a...

Sachin Tendulkar praised 'this player' as 'special'

In what could be termed as the biggest compliment to Marnus Labuschagne, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that the Australian player reminds him of the master blasters prime days. The Australian cricketer witnessed an...

JK admin to start audit of prescriptions at govt medical institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir health department will constitute committees to audit prescriptions to check unethical practices by government doctors. Prescription audit committees will be formed at government medical colleges, and at district and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020