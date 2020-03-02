Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists find functioning amyloid in healthy brain: Study

Scientists conducted experiments on laboratory rats and showed that the FRX1 protein in the brains of young and healthy animals functions in an amyloid form.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:29 IST
Scientists find functioning amyloid in healthy brain: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists conducted experiments on laboratory rats and showed that the FRX1 protein in the brains of young and healthy animals functions in an amyloid form. Scientists from St Petersburg University worked with their colleagues from the St Petersburg branch of the Vavilov Institute of General Genetics. The previously published reports indicate that this protein controls long term memory and emotions: mice that have the FRX1 gene "off" quickly remember even complex mazes, and animals that have too much of this protein do not suffer from depression even after severe stress. In addition, in humans, a failure in the gene encoding FRX1 is linked to autism and schizophrenia. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

According to Alexey Galkin, Professor of the Department of Genetics, Doctor of Biology, "Our findings clearly show that developing a universal remedy that will destroy all amyloids in the brain is totally futile. Instead, we need to look for a cure for each specific pathology. The healthy brain was previously known to store only a few protein hormones in amyloid form. They are stored in secretory granules in the hypophysis, but when the time comes, the secretory granules burst and the proteins function in a normal, monomeric form. We have initially proved that the protein can actually function in the brain in amyloid form, both as oligomers and as insoluble aggregates. Also, the amyloid form FRX1 can bind RNA molecules and protect them from degradation." The research was conducted by the Research Park of St Petersburg University with equipment provided by the resource centres "Chromas Core Facility" and "The Centre for Molecular and Cell Technologies".

The amyloid form of FXR1 protein was discovered by scientists using the amyloid proteome screening method developed by a research team in 2016. Amyloids generally play an important role in many organisms: for example, one of these proteins is found in human pigment cells and affects skin tanning. However, today, scientists are interested in amyloids primarily due to the need to find a cure for neurodegenerative diseases, where these proteins play a key role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE evacuating its citizens in Iran - WAM

The United Arab Emirates announced it will evacuate its citizens from Iran, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.The agency added that this step comes amid the spread of coronavirus in a number of countries, and all the returning people...

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying to destroy coca -Trump

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate in order to destroy crops of coca, the chief ingredient of cocaine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday during a meeting with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Du...

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward Trump over rapid deportation

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic on Monday toward a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to buttress its power to quickly deport illegal immigrants without court interference in a politically charged el...

France says it now has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday, raising the total from 130 a day earlier.He added three had died so far from the disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020