Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Rajasthani clay based solid lubricant developed'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:30 IST
'Rajasthani clay based solid lubricant developed'

Researchers at IIT Jodhpur claim to have developed Rajasthani clay based solid lubricant which they say can reduce the wear down of industrial machines. The researchers, including Rakesh Kumar Sharma from the Department of Chemistry at IIT Jodhpur, said the clay based lubricant works well in the temperature range of -50 to 1,100 degree Celsius with very low friction.

According to the scientists, the most successful solid lubricant which is currently used decomposes quickly, experiences sulphur toxicity at temperatures above 400 degree Celsius, and has a high material cost. "So we felt the need to develop a high performing friction-reducing solid lubricant for various mechanical and tribological applications like in aviation, space, steel, cement, and automobiles industries at variable temperatures,” said Sharma, head of the research team. Sharma said that usually, the frictional forces between the clay layers are very low, and this property is believed to be a cause of clay ooze while holding it in hand, and during landslides and natural avalanches.

"We began study at atomic level, and measured frictional force at different sliding positions followed by investigation of the particles due to worn surface," Sharma said. "It was observed that in presence of nickel oxide nano-spheres, the effect is nullified due to appropriate orientation and favourable electrostatic forces,” he added.

The lubricant is made of layered Rajasthani clay with spherical ultrasmall metal particles -- smaller than the width of a single human hair -- between the layers, and has low friction, the scientists claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt deposits Rs 4739.93 crore in bank accounts of farmers

Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that Rs 4739.93 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme. A total of 10,03,573 bank accounts have been verified throug...

Bina Modi's plea against son Lalit's Singapore arbitration proceedings not maintainable: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held as not maintainable, a plea by late industrialist KK Modis wife challenging her son Lalit Modis move to initiate arbitration proceedings in Singapore over property dispute of the family. The high court said it ...

6 UP residents with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Six people from Uttar Pradesh, who have shown symptoms of Coronavirus, have been shifted to Delhis Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. While their initial samples have tested positive for COVID-19 at King Georges Medical University more samp...

Arunachal govt working towards uplift of Puroik community:

The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to uplift the Puroik community, a tribe that has traditionally been slaves, and bringing them at par with other communities of the state, Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020