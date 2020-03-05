Left Menu
  05-03-2020
  05-03-2020
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Prosthetic innovation: 'It's like you have a hand again' - study

Today's artificial limbs can look very natural, and now an innovative process makes prosthetic hands move more naturally as well. In an innovative experiment, scientists have shown that the nerves in patients' arms can be trained to control the movements of prosthetic fingers and thumbs. Dogs can detect heat with 'infrared sensor' in their nose, research finds

Dogs have a type of infrared sensor in the tip of their nose which enables them to detect minute changes in temperature such as when other animals are nearby, according to new research. Scientists at Sweden's Lund University and Hungary's Eotvos Lorand University say the discovery can help better understand how predators detect their prey when other senses such as sight, hearing or smell are hindered.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Latest News

Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday, a day before its scheduled closure, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Rashtrapati Bhavan has already announced that it will not hold...

Iran's Khamenei asks India to stop attacks on Muslims after deadly riots

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to confront extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Muslims, adding to the international fallout over deadly Hindu-Muslim violence in New Delhi. At least 44 people were...

Ethiopia: CBE opens its second all all-female run branch in Addis Ababa

East Africas largest bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia CBE has opened its second all-female run branch in Addis Ababa, the capital city of EthiopiaAto Bacha Gina, President, and CEO of the bank cited that the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is ...

Bangladesh call up uncapped spinner for Zimbabwe T20s

Dhaka, March 5 AFP Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for their 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohamm...
