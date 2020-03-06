Left Menu
Development News Edition

How African countries paving ways to promote green building technologies

Green building technologies or green construction is considered a great tool to facilitate growth while concurrently addressing the issues of climate change, job creation and poverty alleviation, as far as the African continent is concerned.

How African countries paving ways to promote green building technologies
The global green building market has seen a continuous rise in the past few years and is projected to grow even further till 2025. Image Credit: Pexels

The deterioration of this planet's natural environment, resources and severe utilization of fossil fuels are definitely unquestionable. Since the advent of industrial revolution, we have obtained an incredible toll for both replaceable and irreplaceable resources through various means. Now the time has come to fix the issue with a noble objective to save the planet for ourselves and future generations. As far as Africa is concerned, the functionality of promoting green building technologies is currently more pronounced as the continent continually experiences rapid expansion in population followed by urbanization. There are a number of motives for building green, including environmental, economic, and social benefits.

Green building technologies often include measures to lessen energy consumption. It often emphasizes taking advantage of renewable resources, for instance, using sunlight through passive solar, active solar, and photovoltaic equipment, generation of electricity through wind power, using plants and trees through green roofs, rain gardens, water conservation, reduction of rainwater run-off to cite a few.

10 African countries are making ways to enhance green building technologies

Among major 10 African countries, Rwanda is competing for an award of USD 1 million under a global competition titled 'Million Cool Roofs Challenge' with an objective to accelerate access to affordable, sustainable cooling through rapid deployment of cool roof materials for residential, municipal, and commercial buildings, The New Times recently announced. The contesting nations for USD 1 million award include Kenya, South Africa, Senegal, Rwanda, Niger, Ivory Coast including other countries Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Mexico.

The competition is an initiative of the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Programme that was created after the Kigali Amendment of the Montreal Protocol was ratified in 2016. The objective was to assist developing countries transition to energy-efficient, climate-friendly and affordable cooling solutions. However, it entered into force on January 1 last year.

According to the Kigali Amendment, nations are committed to reduce the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (organic compounds that contain fluorine and hydrogen atoms, and are the most common type of organofluorine compounds) by over 80 percent in the next 30 years. According to the experts, this effort has the potential to shun up to 0.4 degree Celsius of global warming by the completion of 21st century.

Green building technologies or green construction is considered a great tool to facilitate growth while concurrently addressing the issues of climate change, job creation and poverty alleviation, as far as the African continent is concerned. Not all, only some African countries are observed taking vital steps towards a large-scale and long-term transformation of how buildings and cities are being built.

Green building market witnesses rapid growth

The global green building market has seen a continuous rise in the past few years and is projected to grow even further till 2025. A new report has revealed that the global green building materials market is expected to at a CAGR of 12 percent till 2022. The market will be worth USD 377,029 million by 2022 compared to USD 171,475 million in 2015.

The reasons behind this rapid growth are the absolute chances of reducing the negative impacts of buildings on human health and the environment through better site selection, construction, design, maintenance, and removal throughout the complete life cycle of the green building material. But unfortunately, the cost associated with the construction of green buildings is more than that for normal buildings. The market actually seeks significant growth attributing to stringent regulations adopted by the governments by shifting focus towards green building technologies. On the other hand, endeavours by varied NGOs and societies to augment awareness about the adoption of sustainable technology will surely drive the green building market in the future.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

Also Read: SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED IN:
  • Devdiscourse

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Internet of Things Forum Africa set to take place from 25-26 March in Joburg

Over the last few years, governments and organisations alike have had to facilitate the explosion of emerging technologies such as AI, 5G and underpinning it all, IoT. This global disruptor requires far more than simply the infrastructure ...

Watch: Attack on ceremony in Kabul with Abdullah, Khalili in attendance

A ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party, was attacked on Friday in Afghanistans capital Kabul, sources told Devdiscourse.A top Afghan political leader Abdullah Abdullah along with othe...

Migrants, police clash again on Greek-Turkish border

Kastanies Greece, Mar 6 AP Clashes erupted on the Greek-Turkish border on Friday morning, with Greek authorities using tear gas and a water cannon to repulse an attempt by migrants to push through the frontier into Greece, while Turkish aut...

No F&O contracts for Yes Bank from May 29: BSE, NSE

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday decided to drop Yes Bank from Futures and Options segment from May 29. The existing Futures and Options contracts across all expiries will expire on May 28.The development came after Yes Bank on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020