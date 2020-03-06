Left Menu
Development News Edition

NASA releases breathtaking ultra-high resolution panorama of Martian surface

NASA has unveiled a breathtaking panorama shot of Mars, by stitching together thousands of individual images, captured by its Curiosity rover.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:10 IST
NASA releases breathtaking ultra-high resolution panorama of Martian surface
The masterpiece is made by stitching together in excess of 1,000 images (Picture Courtesy: JPL-NASA). Image Credit: ANI

NASA has unveiled a breathtaking panorama shot of Mars surface, by stitching together thousands of individual images, captured by its Curiosity rover. What makes the image unique is that it comprises of nearly 1.8 billion pixels, reported New York Post.

The staggering image resolution gives the shot a hyper-realistic feel. A recent press release by NASA explains that the masterpiece is made by stitching together in excess of 1,000 images clicked between November 24 and December 1, 2019.

The photograph that depicts Mars's "Glenn Torridon" region was assembled over a course few months right after its component images were captured, the release stated further. In a video about the seemingly surreal image on the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's YouTube page, NASA scientist Ashwin Vasavada says that "panoramas like this are like a window to another world."

"This is the first time during the mission we've dedicated our operations to a stereo 360-degree panorama," he added. According to the New York Post, during its 7 year-long stint on the red planet, Curiosity also captured a 1.3 billion pixel panorama back in 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China gave imperfect coronavirus data - CNBC interview

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said imperfect data from China on the coronavirus has hindered the U.S. response to the outbreak, faulting Beijing in a television interview with CNBC on Friday.The information that we got at th...

Coronavirus: Sonia writes to Cong-ruled state CMs to ensure effective response

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written to the chief ministers of all party-ruled states, instructing them to put in place effective response to deal with the spread of novel coronavirus and urging them to lend all possible support to p...

Solskjaer hoping for classic encounter between United and City

Ahead of the clash against Manchester City in Premier League, Manchester Uniteds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that The Red Devils will do its best to make the encounter a classic one. Lets hope it is a 4-3 like weve seen befo...

SEBI to auction properties of Royal Twinkle, Citrus Check Inns on Mar 27

Markets regulator Sebi has lined up properties of Royal Twinkle Star Club and Citrus Check Inns for an auction on March 27 at a reserve price of over Rs 68 crore. The move is part of Sebis effort to recover funds worth thousands of crores o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020