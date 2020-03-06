Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great Barrier Reef enters crucial period in coral bleaching

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:05 IST
Great Barrier Reef enters crucial period in coral bleaching
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Great Barrier Reef is facing a critical period of heat stress over the coming weeks following the most widespread coral bleaching the natural wonder has ever endured, scientists said Friday. David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, the government agency that manages the coral expanse off northeast Australia, said ocean temperatures over the next month will be crucial to how the reef recovers from heat-induced bleaching.

"The forecasts ... indicate that we can expect ongoing levels of thermal stress for at least the next two weeks and maybe three or four weeks," Wachenfeld said in a weekly update on the reef's health. "So this still is a critical time for the reef and it is the weather conditions over the next two to four weeks that will determine the final outcome," he said.

Ocean temperatures across most of the reef were 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the March average. In parts of the marine park in the south close to shore which avoided the ravages of previous bleachings, ocean temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius (3.6 to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.

The authority has received 250 reports of sightings of bleached coral due to elevated ocean temperatures during an unusually hot February. The 345,400-square kilometer (133,360-square mile) World Heritage-listed colorful coral network has been devastated by four coral bleaching events since 1998. The most deadly was the most recent, in consecutive summers in 2016 and 2017.

Scientists fear the latest coral death rate could match those events. "At the moment, it's definitely the most extensive bleaching event we've ever had," US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Coral Reef Watch scientist William Skirving said Friday.

"It's certainly an end-to-end bleaching event with severe bits at each end and it's not looking good for the southern end, but it really depends on the weather in the next two weeks," he said. Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, a scientist from the Australian Research Council Center for Excellence in Coral Reef Studies, said how much of the bleached coral would recover and how much would die would not be known for weeks.

"I'm very worried about the situation given how warm the temperatures are on the Great Barrier Reef and what the projections are," Hoegh-Guldberg said. "If it cools down a bit, they'll recover or, if not, we may head off into something not too different from 2016 and 2017. We're right at the fork in the road," he added.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority last year downgraded its outlook for the corals' condition from "poor" to "very poor" due to warming oceans. Its latest report, which is updated every five years, found the greatest threat to the reef remained climate change. The other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water runoff and human activity such as illegal fishing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel seeks rehearing over White House counsel subpoena fight

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that prevented the panel from compelling a former Senior White House lawyer to testify about his role in President Donald T...

UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans - sources

The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.The department in charge ...

Would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh, says US band 'Bluegrass journeymen'

The United States-based music band Bluegrass Journeymen on Friday expressed the desire to collaborate with Indian singer Arijit Singh in future. We would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh that would be really great. He has such a great ...

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020