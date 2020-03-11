Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skull of smallest-known bird embedded in 99-million-year-old amber

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:30 IST
Skull of smallest-known bird embedded in 99-million-year-old amber
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists are marveling over the exquisitely preserved skull of what appears to be the smallest known bird - tinier than any hummingbird - encased in 99-million-year-old amber and boasting many odd traits including jaws studded with numerous puny teeth.

The skull, measuring about half an inch (14.25 mm) long, belongs to a bird called Oculudentavis khaungraae that lived during the Cretaceous Period in what is now northern Myanmar, the researchers said on Wednesday. None of the rest of the body was preserved, but the researchers estimated that Oculudentavis weighed about an ounce (28 grams) and measured 2 inches (5 cm) long including a hypothetical bony tail. "I was totally blown away," said paleontologist Jingmai O'Connor of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing, describing her reaction upon seeing the fossil. "It's probably the most beautifully preserved Mesozoic bird skull I've ever seen, and it's so weird."

The Mesozoic Era was the age of the dinosaurs. "I was amazed," added Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County paleontologist and study co-author Luis Chiappe.

O'Connor said Oculudentavis appeared to be smaller than a bee hummingbird until now considered the world's littlest bird. Oculudentavis shares few similarities, aside from size, with hummingbirds, which like all modern birds lack teeth and eat nectar. Many Mesozoic birds had teeth, but Oculudentavis possessed the most - about 100, with a conical shape and sharp ridges on the edges. Oculudentavis likely hunted insects. Hummingbirds have long beaks, unlike Oculudentavis.

Birds evolved from small feathered dinosaurs roughly 150 million years ago. Oculudentavis illustrates the almost-incomprehensible size difference among members of the dinosaur lineage, contrasting to contemporaneous South American long-necked, pillar-legged dinosaur Argentinosaurus at perhaps 90 tons and 115 feet (35 meters). "The size diversity hints at the amazing biology of dinosaurs, capable of sustaining such a diversity of forms," said O'Connor, who led the research published in the journal Nature.

Its eyes resembled those of owls, with the eye bones forming a cone, indicating acute vision, O'Connor said. Unlike birds of prey with forward-facing eyes and binocular vision enabling good depth perception, the eyes in Oculudentavis faced to the sides and bulged out of its head. The small size of the aperture of the eye bones indicates Oculudentavis was active during daytime. Amber - fossilized tree sap - has preserved numerous small organisms including insects, lizards, and frogs.

"Amber is just amazing as a preservational medium," O'Connor said. "If the animal does not decay much before getting entombed in resin, the preservation is phenomenal: All the soft tissues preserved in three dimensions, like a window into an ancient world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: India suspends all tourist visas till April 15

India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement. The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.The de...

CG Power case: Gautam Thapar welcomes relief from Sebi

Gautam Thapar, the ousted non-executive chairman of CG Power, on Wednesday welcomed the Sebi order that provides certain relief to him and three other individuals. Thapar also welcomed the regulators decision to ask the BSE to appoint an au...

Lebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus -PM

Lebanon said on Wednesday it will halt all travel to and from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran to curb coronavirus and gave nationals four days to return from other virus-hit countries before a more sweeping shutdown of flights would tak...

Bodoland Territorial Council election on April 4

Election to the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC in Assam will be held on April 4, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said on Wednesday. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and votes will be counted on April 8, he said in a notificat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020