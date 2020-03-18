Left Menu
Development News Edition

First pulsating white dwarf in double star system found

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:53 IST
First pulsating white dwarf in double star system found
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Scientists have discovered a pulsating white dwarf in a double star system, which they say holds import clues on how our Sun evolved and will eventually die. The discovery by scientists at the University of Sheffield in the UK means the team can see how binary evolution has affected the internal structure of a white dwarf star in detail for the first time.

An eclipsing binary, or double star system, is made up of two stars orbiting each other and periodically passing in front of each other as seen from the Earth. White dwarf stars are the burnt-out cores left behind when a star like the Sun dies.

This particular white dwarf could provide key insights into the structure, evolution, and death of these stars for the first time, according to the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy. Most white dwarfs are thought to be made primarily of carbon and oxygen, but this particular white dwarf is made mostly of helium.

The researchers think this is a result of its binary companion cutting off its evolution early before it got a chance to fuse the helium into carbon and oxygen. The pulsations from this star were discovered using HiPERCAM, a high-speed camera developed by a team led by Professor Vik Dhillon from the University of Sheffield.

HiPERCAM can take one picture every millisecond simultaneously in five different colors and is mounted on the 10.4m Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC), the world's largest optical telescope on La Palma. This allowed the researchers to detect the rapid and subtle pulsations from this particular white dwarf.

The pulsations of the white dwarf star and the eclipsing binary system allowed the team to investigate the structure of it using two techniques, asteroseismology and eclipse studies. Asteroseismology involves measuring how fast sound waves travel through the white dwarf.

"Determining what a white dwarf is made of is not straightforward because these objects have about half of the mass of the Sun, packed into something about the size of the Earth," said Steven Parsons, from the University of Sheffield, who led the study. This means that gravity is extremely strong on a white dwarf, around one million times larger than here on Earth, so on the surface of a white dwarf an average person would weigh about 60,000,000kg, the researchers said.

The gravity causes all of the heavy elements in the white dwarf to sink to the center, leaving only the lightest elements at the surface and so the true composition of it remains hidden underneath, they said. "This pulsating white dwarf we discovered is extremely important since we can use the binary motion and the eclipse to independently measure the mass and radius of this white dwarf, which helps us determine what it is made of," Parsons said.

"Even more interestingly, the two stars in this binary system have interacted with each other in the past, transferring material back and forth between them. We can see how this binary evolution has affected the internal structure of the white dwarf, something that we've not been able to do before for these kinds of binary systems," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea make hotel available to NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Chelsea has made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to the National Health Service NHS to provide accommodation to staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Wednesda...

APEDA and SFAC sign MoU to bring better synergy in activities

Agri Export Policy announced by the Government of India with Farmers Centric Approach suggests developing product-specific clusters in the country to help improving productivity and quality of the varieties of crops with special involvement...

TWICE's Nayeon withdraws restraining order against foreign stalker

South Korean singer, Im Na-Yeon popularly known as Nayeon of girl group, Twice, formed by JYP Entertainment has withdrawn restraining order against a foreign stalker.In January, Nayeon was approached by a stalker while boarding a plane in J...

Tejashwi-Manjhi spat indicates fresh crisis in beleaguered

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar was on Wednesday left in throes of a fresh crisis with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi crossing swords and speaking of favours they owed to each other. The develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020