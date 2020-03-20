Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers discover novel brain disorder

New neurodegenerative disorder in which children experience developmental regression and severe epilepsy has been uncovered in recent research.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:01 IST
Researchers discover novel brain disorder
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New neurodegenerative disorder in which children experience developmental regression and severe epilepsy has been uncovered in recent research. The study, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in The American Journal of Human Genetics, found a variation in a gene causes a severe childhood-onset neurodegenerative disorder that has never before been described.

MCRI and Victorian Clinical Genetics Services (VCGS) Associate Professor Sue White said this newly discovered condition was different from other chronic neuroinflammation implicated in other neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and frontotemporal dementia. Associate Professor White said the study participants started with normal or mild developmental delay, and the onset of seizures started within the first year of life. All had a severe and progressive developmental regression following a seizure, she said.

The study looked at six children from four families with the gene variant who had a similar degenerative condition, the cause of which was unlocked by genomic testing. The genomic testing and data analyses were conducted for four participants at VCGS in Melbourne and one each at Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesu in Italy and at Baylor College of Medicine in the US.

Associate Professor White said the disorder, with features suggestive of neuroinflammation, appeared to require two copies of the defective gene, meaning both parents had to be carriers of one altered copy. "In our study, the same gene variant was identified in three children of the same ethnic background," she said.

"While the families do not report that their two families are directly related, they are presumed to be distantly related due to the overlap of their family histories, with common ancestors originating from the same town." The researchers used advanced molecular techniques to dissect the likely cellular pathway affected by the mutation in the NRROS gene. By inserting the gene into cells in the laboratory, they identified other molecules that NRROS interacts with. These molecules are crucial for a number of brain cell functions, including adding the insulating layers around nerve fibres and producing brain immune cells.

"In line with these laboratory findings, our study participants had neurodegenerative symptoms with difficult to control epilepsy, developmental regression, and delayed myelination," Associate Professor White said. "The myelination process is vitally important to healthy central nervous system functioning, enabling nerve cells to transmit information faster and allows for more complex brain processes."

MCRI Professor John Christodoulou said the outcomes of this research highlighted the power of new genomic sequencing technologies that had ended a diagnostic odyssey that for some families may take years. "Now that we know the causative gene, we are in a better position to understand the underlying biology behind the disorder, which we hope in future may translate to targeted treatments specific for the disorder," he said.

Researchers from the University of Melbourne, The Royal Children's Hospital, Universita degli Studi di Palermo in Italy, Texas Children's Hospital and Austin Health also contributed to the findings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...

U.S. senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican senators defended themselves on Friday against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling substantial amounts of stocks before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the...

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020