Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Primordial worm-like creature was forerunner and Colombia transforms military hospital in battle against Coronavirus

Science News Roundup: Primordial worm-like creature was forerunner and Colombia transforms military hospital in battle against Coronavirus

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Primordial worm-like creature was forerunner to most animals - including us

A worm-like creature smaller than a grain of rice that burrowed on the seafloor in search of meals like dead organic matter about 555 million years ago may be the evolutionary forerunner of most animals living today - including people. Scientists on Monday announced the discovery in the Australian outback of fossils of this creature, named Ikaria wariootia, that represents one of the most important primordial animals ever found.

In battle against coronavirus, Colombia transforms military hospital

Colombia's central military hospital, which for decades was inundated with victims of landmines and other casualties of the country's internal conflict, is being outfitted to battle a new enemy: coronavirus. The hospital's staff parking lot is now home to eight generator-supplied tents, each with 11 beds, meant to house coronavirus patients without respiratory complications in an effort to avoid crowding the existing intensive care unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Biden battles for attention as coronavirus threatens to blunt Democrat's momentum

Joe Bidens presidential campaign installed a television studio in his basement over the weekend so the Democratic front-runner could demand bolder action from President Donald Trump on the coronavirus crisis and speak directly to the countr...

Chile will delay bond issue to upgrade to fund coronavirus aid plan

The Chilean government said on Monday it would delay a bond issue planned for Wednesday to add additional financing needs for a recently announced emergency package to safeguard jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.The finance ministry previo...

Deliveroo launches 'essentials' service in Britain to help isolators

Britains Deliveroo announced two services on Tuesday that could help people who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus - the first supplying essentials such as tinned goods, pasta and household items, and secondly, a tie-up with Marks S...

UK to raise contactless card payment limit to 45 pounds in April

Britain will raise the spending limit for contactless card payments to 45 pounds 52 from 30 pounds on April 1 to support consumers during the coronavirus outbreak, the UK Finance industry association said on Tuesday.This will give more peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020