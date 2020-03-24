Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus reaches world heritage Galapagos Islands

  • PTI
  • |
  • Quito
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:31 IST
Coronavirus reaches world heritage Galapagos Islands

The coronavirus pandemic has reached Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site, an official source said on Tuesday. Norman Wray, president of the Galapagos Government Council, told the state EcuadorTV channel that tests results on Monday established that four people had contracted the COVID-19 disease.

The four permanent residents of the archipelago had returned to the islands from the port of Guayaquil, the worst affected city in Ecuador with more than half of its near 1,000 confirmed cases. The archipelago of volcanic islands lies just over 900 kilometers to the west of Ecuador.

English naturalist, biologist and geologist Charles Darwin developed his Theory of Evolution after studying endemic species in the Galapagos islands. More than 30,000 people live on the islands, which have a limited medical infrastructure.

A week ago, the government ordered a total ban on visitors to the islands, where measures are already in place to restrict the movement of people. In 2019, more than 270,000 people visited the Galapagos islands, including many from countries that have been badly affected by the coronavirus, such as France, Spain and the United States.

Without giving more details, Wray said there was "still a large number of people who went to Galapagos more than 14 days ago who haven't been able to leave," both foreigners and Ecuadorans. Ecuador, one of the worst coronavirus-affected countries in Latin America, has taken a number of steps to combat the spread of the disease, including closing its borders, nighttime curfews, restrictions on the circulation of vehicles, a closure of schools and universities, a lockdown, and a state of exception.

The infected people in the Galapagos will undergo health protocols before being transferred to the mainland, the regional government said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

European Commission president praised PM Modi for taking early measures to contain coronavirus spread in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commissions President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the latter praised the Indian leader for taking early measures to prevent a rapid spread of coronavir...

Mumbai police helpline for vehicles carrying essential

To ensure smooth movement ofvehicles carrying essential commodities during lockdown,Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday set up a Corona TrafficHelplineIf a vehicle engaged in transportation of essentialcommodities or provision of essential ser...

Norway central bank declines comment on planned U.S. dollar auction

The Norwegian central bank declined to comment on Tuesday on the details of a planned US dollar liquidity auction due to take place on Thursday.I cannot confirm the details as of yet, a bank spokesman said.Earlier on Tuesday, Denmarks centr...

Vicky Kaushal shares coronavirus-themed poem by his father

Treating his fans with a soothing picture of himself, actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared a short coronavirus-themed poem written by his father and action director Sham Kaushal. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020