Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Norwich agree three-year deal with Luxembourg forward Sinani

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:40 IST
Soccer-Norwich agree three-year deal with Luxembourg forward Sinani

Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign forward Danel Sinani from F91 Dudelange and the Luxembourg international has signed a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Norwich were bottom of the standings before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the club furloughed staff members -- including part-time and casual staff -- as a cost-cutting measure.

Sinani, who has scored 14 goals in 16 matches in Luxembourg's top flight this season, will join the English side ahead of the 2020-21 season and his contract will keep him at the club until 2023. The 23-year-old also scored four goals in the Europa League group stage this season which included a brace against Spanish side Sevilla.

"We're all happy that we're able to sign Danel, he's a young player full of potential," Norwich boss Daniel Farke said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2020/april/norwich-city-agree-danel-sinani-deal. "He's pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists."

The season is suspended until at least April 30 with Norwich six points from the safety zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: DM urges COVID-19 suspects, Tablighi Jamaat attendees to come out for test

People with suspected symptoms of coronavirus or those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month should voluntarily appear for test before the chief medical officer in 24 hours, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administra...

Trump says U.S. will 'help Mexico along' with its OPEC+ production cuts

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would help Mexico along with oil production cuts that it is meant to make under a global deal to shore up slumping crude oil prices, but said the details had yet to be worked...

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. The chanting of a small group of clerics insid...

Italy to extend virus lockdown until May 3: PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had taken the difficult decision to extend the Mediterranean countrys economically crippling lockdown until May 3We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020