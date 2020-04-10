Soccer-Norwich agree three-year deal with Luxembourg forward Sinani

Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign forward Danel Sinani from F91 Dudelange and the Luxembourg international has signed a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Norwich were bottom of the standings before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the club furloughed staff members -- including part-time and casual staff -- as a cost-cutting measure.

Sinani, who has scored 14 goals in 16 matches in Luxembourg's top flight this season, will join the English side ahead of the 2020-21 season and his contract will keep him at the club until 2023. The 23-year-old also scored four goals in the Europa League group stage this season which included a brace against Spanish side Sevilla.

"We're all happy that we're able to sign Danel, he's a young player full of potential," Norwich boss Daniel Farke said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2020/april/norwich-city-agree-danel-sinani-deal. "He's pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists."

The season is suspended until at least April 30 with Norwich six points from the safety zone.

