Reports: CBS sacks Fouts from broadcasting booth

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 00:26 IST
Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts has been sacked by CBS. Fouts is out as the color analyst on the network's No. 2 NFL broadcast team, according to numerous reports Friday.

He served two stints at CBS, the first from 1988-93 and the latter starting in 2008. In recent years, he was paired with Ian Eagle. Earlier in his career, Fouts served as an analyst on ABC's "Monday Night Football" for two seasons (2000-01).

He has also worked as a college football game analyst during a television career that began after he retired as a player in 1987. Fouts, who turns 69 in June, was a record-setter during his career with the then-San Diego Chargers (1973-87), particularly after offensive legend Don Coryell became head coach.

Fouts led the NFL in passing yardage in four straight seasons (1979-82) during the "Air Coryell" era. The six-time Pro Bowl selection passed for 43,040 yards with 254 touchdowns and 242 interceptions in 181 games (171 starts) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. CBS is reportedly looking at Fox analyst Charles Davis and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green as replacements. Green already serves as an analyst for CBS.

The No. 1 NFL booth for CBS consists of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. --Field Level Media

