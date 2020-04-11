Report: Brees selects NBC for future broadcasting career

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has chosen to sign with NBC Sports per his future broadcasting career, the New York Post reported Friday. The 41-year-old Brees selected NBC over ESPN. He is slated to eventually replace Cris Collinsworth as the "Sunday Night Football" analyst.

"Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful," NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told The Post. Brees recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints after pondering retirement. It is possible Brees could retire after the 2020 season and begin working for NBC in 2021.

According to the Post, Brees will serve as a game analyst on Notre Dame football broadcasts and as a studio analyst on "Football Night in America" once he retires from the Saints. The eventual plan is for Mike Tirico and Brees to form NBC's No. 1 booth. Tirico is slated to replace Al Michaels on play-by-play after the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

ESPN was seeking Brees as it tries to overhaul its "Monday Night Football" team. Reports say ESPN is looking to replace both play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. He has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns in 275 games (274 starts) in 14 seasons with New Orleans and five with the then-San Diego Chargers (2001-05).

--Field Level Media

