Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Brees selects NBC for future broadcasting career

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 02:09 IST
Report: Brees selects NBC for future broadcasting career

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has chosen to sign with NBC Sports per his future broadcasting career, the New York Post reported Friday. The 41-year-old Brees selected NBC over ESPN. He is slated to eventually replace Cris Collinsworth as the "Sunday Night Football" analyst.

"Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful," NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told The Post. Brees recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints after pondering retirement. It is possible Brees could retire after the 2020 season and begin working for NBC in 2021.

According to the Post, Brees will serve as a game analyst on Notre Dame football broadcasts and as a studio analyst on "Football Night in America" once he retires from the Saints. The eventual plan is for Mike Tirico and Brees to form NBC's No. 1 booth. Tirico is slated to replace Al Michaels on play-by-play after the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

ESPN was seeking Brees as it tries to overhaul its "Monday Night Football" team. Reports say ESPN is looking to replace both play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. He has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns in 275 games (274 starts) in 14 seasons with New Orleans and five with the then-San Diego Chargers (2001-05).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...

Trump agrees to help Mexico meet global oil cut target

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would help Mexico contribute to global oil output reductions, in a surprise move that could break an impasse among the worlds major oil producers over cutbacks aimed at stabilizing crude prices....

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the countrys death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000. The re...

BRIEF-Canada has not agreed to specific oil curtailment goals

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan in a phone interview says CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020