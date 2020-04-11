Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Scottish champions Celtic announce salary reductions

The Scottish football club Celtic FC on Friday confirmed that for the period of April-June, the club's Chief Executive, Manager, non-executive directors, first-team squad, executive team, and backroom staff have volunteered to take a significant reduction in salaries.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:06 IST
COVID-19: Scottish champions Celtic announce salary reductions
Celtic players after a match against Midlothian FC. Image Credit: ANI

The Scottish football club Celtic FC on Friday confirmed that for the period of April-June, the club's Chief Executive, Manager, non-executive directors, first-team squad, executive team, and backroom staff have volunteered to take a significant reduction in salaries. The club said that this will help to battle through the current coronavirus crisis on a stable basis while ensuring that the rights and interests of all colleagues are safeguarded.

"This club is all about teamwork and solidarity, on and off the park. We are well aware of the economic realities and are very willing to play our part in recognising them. We will come through this in unity and then look forward to the challenges ahead," said Neil Lennon, club manager in an official statement. "We also know that many within society, including our own support, are facing distress and, in some cases, tragedy. Everyone at Celtic Football Club, including the players and my own backroom team, expresses our appreciation of the work being done by NHS staff, carers and all who are providing vital public services at this time," he added.

To combat the global coronavirus pandemic, many football clubs have made the decision to go in for salary reductions. Earlier, Serie A clubs had unanimously agreed to cut the salaries of first-team players by up to one-third.

Italian club Juventus had also announced that all those associated with the club have decided to negotiate their wage structure in a bid to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Mia Farrow says her daughter Quincy has COVID-19

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.A personal req...

FEATURE-No bed of roses: East Africa's female flower workers lose jobs as coronavirus hits exports

E mma Wanjiru had been packing roses at the flower farm in Kenyas Rift Valley town of Naivasha for six months when she was told not to come back two weeks ago.The mother-of-two was devastated to lose the monthly wage of 7,200 Kenyan shillin...

Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this months NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Li...

All hopes of summer holidays dashed, children say they will miss train journeys

From Agras petha to Mathuras peda, train journeys have a completely different meaning to children, who count not just the stations during their travel but also the regional delicacies they offer. Often restless, they wait through the year w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020