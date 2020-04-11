Spending more time with my daughter amidst lockdown: Ajinkya Rahane

As the whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday revealed as to what he is doing every day to do something productive in this self-isolation period. Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle shared the video of Rahane, in which he can be seen talking about his daily routine.

Rahane also went on to say that he has gotten back to doing karate. He revealed that he is a black belt in the sport. The 31-year-old also said that the plus point about this lockdown is that he is getting more time to spend with his daughter Arya.

"I hope you all are fine, a lot of people have asked me about my routine, in the morning I do my workout, it usually lasts up to 30-45 minutes, then I have started doing karate practice, I used to do it in my childhood, I am a black belt in karate, then I tend to spend time with my daughter Arya," Rahane said in the video posted by BCCI. "The plus point about this lockdown is that I am getting to spend more time with my child Arya, as soon as she helps in the afternoon, I help my wife Radhika in cooking or cleaning, we both have decided to share the household chores, I am also devoting some time to reading some books," he added.

Rahane was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand. He would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League if the tournament had started by March 29.

However, the tournament had to be postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529 including 6,634 active cases.

So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health on Saturday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.