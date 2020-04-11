Left Menu
NHL-Oilers' Cave dies after emergency brain surgery

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:24 IST
Cave, a center for the Edmonton Oilers, was rushed to a Toronto hospital on Tuesday and placed in a medically-induced coma after a brain bleed. Image Credit: Flickr

National Hockey League player Colby Cave died on Saturday, four days after undergoing emergency brain surgery, his family announced in a statement. Cave, a center for the Edmonton Oilers, was rushed to a Toronto hospital on Tuesday and placed in a medically-induced coma after a brain bleed.

Surgeons removed a colloid cyst that had been placing pressure on his brain, but the procedure could not save the 25-year-old. "It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," his wife Emily said in a message.

"Both our families are in shock, but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more." NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave's short life and career had been inspiring and represented the best of the sport.

"Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations," Bettman said in a statement. "An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him."

Saskatchewan-born Cave played 67 NHL games His death was unrelated to the coronavirus, Cave's agent told Canadian outlet Sportsnet.

