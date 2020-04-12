Left Menu
Nats GM: Team staffer tested positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 03:10 IST
Nats GM: Team staffer tested positive for COVID-19
Speaking on a conference call, Rizzo said the employee is now symptom-free and at home, having already gone through quarantine. Image Credit: ANI

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on Friday said a team employee tested positive for the coronavirus but added it is not a player and that the staffer is "getting better." Speaking on a conference call, Rizzo said the employee is now symptom-free and at home, having already gone through quarantine.

According to Rizzo, no Nationals players have shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and none have been tested for the virus at this point. The reigning World Series champions have had the team medical staff check with each player and team staff member every day, Rizzo added.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

