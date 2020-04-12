Reports: Blackhawks, D Mitchell agree on entry-level deal

Defenseman Ian Mitchell has agreed to an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to multiple reports Saturday. According to The Athletic, Mitchell has yet to sign the deal but has agreed to a three-year contract. The contract will begin in 2019-20 if the season resumes after its pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, or in 2020-21 if the remainder of this season is canceled.

Mitchell, 21, was a second-round pick by Chicago in 2017. He spent the last three seasons playing at the University of Denver, totaling 18 goals and 71 assists in 116 games, including 10 goals and 22 assists in 36 games this season. He had returned to play his junior season for the Pioneers with hopes of winning a national title, but the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Mitchell, a 5-foot-11, 173-pounder from St. Albert, Alberta, is the nephew of Roy Mitchell, who played three NHL games for the Minnesota North Stars in 1992-93. --Field Level Media