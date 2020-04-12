FACTBOX-Motor racing-British driver Stirling Moss

British racer Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, died at the age of 90. * Born: Sept. 17, 1929 in London

* Died: April 12, 2020 * Racing career: 1948 to 1962

* Races entered: 529 (67 in Formula One) * Races won: 212

* Formula One Grands Prix won: 16 (24 podiums) * F1 Teams: Mercedez-Benz, Maserati, Vanwall, Rob Walker Cooper, Lotus, HWM

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS * Second place in F1 drivers championship four times, third overall on three other occasions.

* First British driver to win a home Grand Prix in 1955 at Aintree. * Won the 1955 Mille Miglia -- Italy's 1,000-mile endurance race -- in a record time of little over 10 hours, beating then-Mercedes team mate Juan Manuel Fangio by nearly 33 minutes.

* Nearly became the first British driver to win the F1 world championship in 1958 but lost by one point after sportingly asking Portuguese Grand Prix stewards to reinstate compatriot Mike Hawthorn who had been disqualified. * Awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1961.

* Inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1990. * Knighted for his services to motor racing in 2000.

* Received the FIA gold medal in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to motorsport, where he joked: "This is the first FIA award I've ever won."

