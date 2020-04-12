Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Motor racing-British driver Stirling Moss

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:55 IST
FACTBOX-Motor racing-British driver Stirling Moss
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British racer Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, died at the age of 90. * Born: Sept. 17, 1929 in London

* Died: April 12, 2020 * Racing career: 1948 to 1962

* Races entered: 529 (67 in Formula One) * Races won: 212

* Formula One Grands Prix won: 16 (24 podiums) * F1 Teams: Mercedez-Benz, Maserati, Vanwall, Rob Walker Cooper, Lotus, HWM

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS * Second place in F1 drivers championship four times, third overall on three other occasions.

* First British driver to win a home Grand Prix in 1955 at Aintree. * Won the 1955 Mille Miglia -- Italy's 1,000-mile endurance race -- in a record time of little over 10 hours, beating then-Mercedes team mate Juan Manuel Fangio by nearly 33 minutes.

* Nearly became the first British driver to win the F1 world championship in 1958 but lost by one point after sportingly asking Portuguese Grand Prix stewards to reinstate compatriot Mike Hawthorn who had been disqualified. * Awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1961.

* Inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1990. * Knighted for his services to motor racing in 2000.

* Received the FIA gold medal in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to motorsport, where he joked: "This is the first FIA award I've ever won."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Liberia coronavirus lockdown off to chaotic start

A coronavirus lockdown in Liberias capital Monrovia got off to a chaotic start on Saturday, as some police officers used truncheons against residents who had ventured out into the streets to buy food and withdraw money. Confusion reigned ac...

Israel's president denies Gantz' request for extension to form government

Israels president on Sunday denied a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main rival Benny Gantz for more time to try to form a government, deepening the countrys political deadlock. Israeli political commentators said Reuven Riv...

Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need ICU support: Lav Aggarwal

Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that only 20 percent of coronavirus patients need ICU support and critical care. On March 29, we had 979 positive cases, now that we have 8,356 positive cases of these only 20 percent cases need ICU supp...

UPDATE 3-U.S. senators press Saudi officials to put oil cut in motion

Republican U.S. senators from oil states who recently introduced legislation to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said on Saturday they had spoken with three officials from the kingdom and urged them to take concrete action to cut cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020