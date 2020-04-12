Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is extremely frustrating and hurtful: Brendan Taylor on pandemic affecting Zimbabwe cricket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:52 IST
This is extremely frustrating and hurtful: Brendan Taylor on pandemic affecting Zimbabwe cricket

The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of what was supposed to be, for a change, a fairly busy international calendar for Zimbabwe, and premier batsman Brendan Taylor has called it "extremely frustrating and hurtful times". They don't get to play as frequently as most of their Full Member counterparts do, but 2020 was supposed to be different for Zimbabwe with assignments against Ireland, Afghanistan, Australia, India, and the Netherlands lined up.

They began the year with a home Test series against Sri Lanka and followed it with a full tour of Bangladesh. "Personally, this break is not doing us any favors," Taylor was quoted as saying by Zimbabwean weekly 'The Standard'. "I feel we are a team that needs to be playing more often; we've always been starved of cricket. This year we had a full schedule of international cricket, but that's now been jeopardized by this pandemic. So it's extremely frustrating and hurtful times.

"But there are people out there losing their lives and their loved ones to this terrible virus, so at the end of the cricket is not so important anymore, is it?" He said as sportspersons, their focus now should be on helping the less privileged sections of society get through the pandemic. "I think it's a time where as players we can be a little more proactive, setting up GoFundMe pages trying to help the old, the homeless, and that's a big issue in our country," he said. "When this virus comes to an end it will be nice to support local business, restaurants and other areas that are in desperate need and that's where players we are very lucky to be in a position to give back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Gen.G hold on to slim lead in LCK standings

Gen.G were upset 2-1 by Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 on Sunday but still maintain a narrow hold on first place in the standings entering the final week of play in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring event. DragonX won their sixth in a row, to...

Number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 43

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 43 on Sunday with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown: UP chief secy to DMs, SPs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. UP Chief Secretary ...

Mizoram has enough stock of PPEs: Official

Mizoram has enough stock of personal protective equipment PPE for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the state Health department said on Sunday. State Nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme IDS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020