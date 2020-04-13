Report: Star Russian G Sorokin set to sign with Isles

It appears star Russian goaltender Ilya Sorokin will finally join the Islanders, more than six years after New York first drafted him. According to Russian outlet Sport-Express on Sunday, Sorokin refused to sign an extension with his KHL club, CSKA Moscow, and "is set to sign with the Isles right after his current contract expires (April 30)."

According to reports, even if the NHL resumes play this season, Sorokin will not be allowed to play for the Islanders until next season. The New York Post reported the Islanders had no immediate response to the report as the NHL remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Isles selected Sorokin, 24, in the third round of the 2014 draft. He has won at least 25 games in each of his last four seasons, compiling no worse than a 1.61 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in that time. He was 26-10-3 with a 1.50 GAA and .935 save percentage this past season. In an added twist, Sorokin is good friends with Igor Shesterkin, a fellow Russian goalie who burst onto the scene with the New York Rangers this year, potentially setting up an all-Russian King of New York goalie battle for years to come.

"Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin are close friends," Sport-Express reporter Igor Eronko tweeted Sunday. "Shesterkin once jokingly told me he's looking for a rivalry with Ilya to learn who's the king of NY. They regularly play NHL20 for Isles and Rangers respectively. A week ago Igor told me he's OK to be a driver of Ilya so he'd come." Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss have split time in net for the Islanders this season, with Varlamov going 19-14-6 with a 2.62 GAA and .914 save percentage compared to Greiss' 16-9-4 mark with a 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Greiss is in the final year of his contract with the club. --Field Level Media

