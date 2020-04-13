Left Menu
On this day in 1984: India lifted its first Asia Cup title

It was on April 13, 1984, when India went on to lift its first Asia Cup title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:34 IST
Sunil Gavaskar with Asia Cup title in 1984 (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on April 13, 1984, when India went on to lift its first Asia Cup title. The side defeated Pakistan by 54 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to win the tournament.

In 1984, only three teams participated in the tournament (India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka). India went on to lift the title after topping the table with eight points in the inaugural edition of Asia Cup. In the final match against Pakistan, the Sunil Gavaskar-led side went on register a total of 188/4 in 46 overs as Surinder Khanna top-scored with a knock of 56 runs.

Gavaskar remained unbeaten on 36 runs. Defending 188, India bundled out Pakistan for just 134 under 40 overs, going away with a win by 54 runs.

For India, Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri scalped three wickets. So far, 14 editions of Asia Cup have been played and India has managed to win the tournament seven times.

In the latest edition in 2018, India went on to win the tournament after defeating Bangladesh in the finals. Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup five times while Pakistan has managed to achieve the feat two times.

Asia Cup is scheduled to be played later this year as well, but right now, the fate of the competition hangs in the balance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

