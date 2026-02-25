India's Semiconductor Design: From Cost Hub to Capability Powerhouse

India's semiconductor design Global Capability Centres (GCCs) experienced a fluctuating hiring landscape in 2025, initially slowing down before a selective rebound in the year's final quarter.

The Careernet report noted a downtrend in open roles across the top 50 GCCs, with a resurgence in certain job categories by December. Although hiring volumes haven't matched early-2025 levels, November and December indicated renewed momentum.

The focal points are a shift from expansion-led hiring to strategic specialisation, aligning with market demands for core VLSI roles and a blend of hardware-software expertise amid ongoing policy support and industry evolutions.