India's Semiconductor Design: From Cost Hub to Capability Powerhouse
In 2025, India’s semiconductor design GCCs saw a slowdown in hiring, followed by a cautious rebound in the fourth quarter. The shift reflects a structural transformation towards specialised roles focusing on VLSI and system software, driven by market demands, cost controls, and strategic hiring priorities.
- Country:
- India
India's semiconductor design Global Capability Centres (GCCs) experienced a fluctuating hiring landscape in 2025, initially slowing down before a selective rebound in the year's final quarter.
The Careernet report noted a downtrend in open roles across the top 50 GCCs, with a resurgence in certain job categories by December. Although hiring volumes haven't matched early-2025 levels, November and December indicated renewed momentum.
The focal points are a shift from expansion-led hiring to strategic specialisation, aligning with market demands for core VLSI roles and a blend of hardware-software expertise amid ongoing policy support and industry evolutions.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- semiconductor
- design
- GCCs
- hiring
- VLSI
- technology
- hardware
- software
- Careernet
ALSO READ
SASTech Pioneers Technology Sovereignty at Rishihood University
AI's Ripple Effect: Stock Markets Steady Amid Technology Boom
UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk, United Biotechnology obesity drug trial shows 19.7% weight loss
Mizoram govt sacks 29 employees over proxy hiring
LTM Secures $100 Million Deal to Transform Hearing Technology Landscape