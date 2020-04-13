Playing at Lord's Cricket Ground helped me develop reverse sweep, says Eoin Morgan

Left Menu
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has revealed that playing at the Lord's Cricket Ground helped him develop the reverse sweep shot in his batting arsenal.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan . Image Credit: ANI

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has revealed that playing at the Lord's Cricket Ground helped him develop the reverse sweep shot in his batting arsenal. "I started playing reverse-sweep when I first came to London as a 16-year old and signed up at Middlesex. Playing at Lords, the boundaries were very short square of the wicket and they are really long straight. When I played in the first team as a 17-18 year old, trying to clear the long straight boundary at Lords was very difficult for me," official website of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKRR) quoted Morgan as saying.

"So I started playing a lot more sweeps than probably your average player just because they were more effective at our home ground. I sort of drilled the reverse sweep and swept for as long as I could. The reverse sweep has been one of my favourite shots because it's been so effective over the years. I probably play it less and less now because things have changed and people have started setting fields for that," he added. If not for COVID-19, Morgan would have been playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The tournament was slated to begin from March 29, however, it was postponed until April 15 due to coronavirus.

Morgan had led England to their first-ever 50-over World Cup win last year after the side managed to defeat New Zealand in the finals on the basis of the boundary-countback rule. The normal 50-over match action and super over had ended as a tie, and in the end, England was announced as the winners after scoring more boundaries in the match.

The left-handed batsman was last seen in action during England's ODI and T20I series against South Africa in February this year. (ANI)

