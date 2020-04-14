London Spitfire won't compete before May

The London Spitfire will remain out of action for at least another three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Monday. The Overwatch League club announced March 25 that it was moving its operations to South Korea in an attempt to escape the COVID-19 outbreak, which at that time was declining in East Asia. The London team was based in the United States at the start of the OWL season on Feb. 8.

However, the Spitfire tweeted Monday, "Due to a government-mandated quarantine in Korea, we are currently taking the necessary precautions during this time to ensure the health and safety of our players. The London Spitfire expects to start playing Overwatch League matches again in early May. We thank you for your thoughts and considerations during this time and we are excited to play again once we are able." London lost twice on the OWL's opening weekend, hosted by the New York Excelsior, then earned a win over the host Washington Justice on Feb. 23. The Spitfire went 2-0 at the Houston Outlaws' homestand, Feb. 29-March 1, then had a weekend off before the OWL was shut down for three weeks due to the pandemic.

OWL play resumed in an online-only format on March 28, but the Spitfire have yet to compete since the restart. London (3-2) sits in ninth place in the 20-team OWL. The Spitfire, who won the inaugural OWL playoff championship in 2018, tied for seventh in last year's double-elimination playoff bracket.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.