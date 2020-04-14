SPO-VIRUS-DONATION Rajasthan Club distributes masks, gloves and clothes on Bengali New Year

City-based Rajasthan Club on Tuesday distributed masks and gloves to all the groundsmen of Kolkata Maidan, Eden Gardens and Jadavpur University second campus ground to protect them against the COVD-19 pandemic. The Cricket Association of Bengal affiliated club also provided new clothes to the groundmen and their wives to mark the occasion of Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year.

The groundsmen, who have currently gone back to their homes, would be given their set on their return as provisions have been made to cater to more than 150 groundsmen, the club stated in a release. Similarly, for other cricket grounds outside Maidan area, clothes as well as masks and gloves would be distributed once they are back to their respective grounds.

The initiative was taken by club president Kamla Prasad Kajaria, a former BCCI vice-president along with Baishali Dalmiya, Member of Legislative Assembly and daughter of Jagmohan Dalmiya. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya represents the club at the state association.

