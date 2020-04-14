Left Menu
Development News Edition

German venues should stay shut for 18 months: expert

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:30 IST
German venues should stay shut for 18 months: expert

Football fans and concert-goers could be barred from seeing their favourite teams and bands play live in Germany for 18 months due to the coronavirus, according to a science expert. Keeping Germany's stadiums and music venues closed until well into 2021 "would certainly be very wise" according to Gerald Haug, president of the Leopoldina Academy of Sciences, which advises Angela Merkel's government on measures to combat the virus.

In an interview aired by broadcaster ARD on Monday, Haug added that "as to whether it will last a year and a half, we have to wait and see - there are also more optimistic assessments of the situation. "But it will certainly last several months more, it could go up to a year and a half." The German Football League (DFL) suspended all Bundesliga matches on March 13 but will meet Friday to discuss whether football can resume in early May, most likely in empty stadiums with fans locked out.

The DFL would need the go-ahead from the health authorities for leagues to resume. Having been closed since mid-March, concert halls and sports venues across Germany remain shut until further notice.

On Monday, the Leopoldina Academy advocated a "step-by-step" return to normal conditions if the figures for new contaminations "stabilise at a low level" and if "hygiene measures are maintained". Just under 3,000 people have so far died due to the coronavirus in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

UK must stop China's bid to remove Imagination Technologies' tech, British lawmaker says

The British government should seek every mechanism to prevent the removal of Imagination Technologies technology base to China, including seeking a Western purchaser for the company, British lawmaker David Davis said on Tuesday. What we thi...

Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314 bln -IATA

Global airlines will lose 314 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 according to a forecast from the industrys representative body IATA, which raised its estimate from the 252 billion figure given on March 24.The 314 bi...

ANALYSIS-Idled day workers may slip though Turkey's cash safety net

Countless Turkish day workers risk falling through a financial safety net is set up to support those idled due to the coronavirus outbreak, as authorities in Ankara scramble for funds to stretch it more widely.COVID-19 cases in Turkey have ...

Accountant loses Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters while trying to buy liquor

Hyderabad, Apr 14 PTI An accountant at a private firm lost Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters while trying to buy liquor after they lured him to make payment on the promise of delivering it to his home during the lockdown period, police said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020