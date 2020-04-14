Left Menu
No unusual cuts in PCB amid coronavirus crisis, confirms Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday ruled out any 'unusual cuts' for players or staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday ruled out any 'unusual cuts' for players or staff amid the coronavirus crisis. "Cricketers are the biggest stakeholders in Pakistan cricket, both domestic and international. I want to assure everyone, that their interests will be safeguarded in the best possible way. There would not be any unusual cuts," Mani said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official Twitter handle.

"As far as performance-based contracts are concerned, they are not in our domain, they are recommended by our selectors. Staff won't be redundant, but normal changes would take place as we are restructuring PCB," he added. Mani also stated that all retired cricketer will continue to get their pensions and PCB's main priority is safeguarding players and staff.

"Apart from this, all retired cricketers are getting their pensions and there are no changes in the contracts of the domestic players," he said. "The main priority is to safeguard the players and staff. Without the staff, the board cannot work and we have nothing without our players," Mani added.

There have been 5812 cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan and so far, there have been 100 deaths due to the deadly virus in the country, according to Dawn. (ANI)

