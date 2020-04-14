Sports News Roundup: Russia to make up for break in testing once; Verstappen to race in virtual Aussie Supercar series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doping: Russia to make up for break in testing once coronavirus restrictions lifted

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA will undertake a broad program to monitor athletes' biological components once a full hiatus in testing linked to coronavirus containment measures across the country ends, its director said on Tuesday. Moscow and several other regions have declared lockdowns to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, which has so far infected 21,102 people across Russia.

Esports: Verstappen to race in virtual Aussie Supercar series

Max Verstappen flew to Australia last month for a race that was canceled but the Red Bull Formula One driver will get some virtual Aussie action on Wednesday as a wildcard in the V8 Supercars All-Stars Eseries. With Formula One's season stalled by the new coronavirus pandemic, and the March 15 opener in Melbourne called off after everyone had arrived, the 22-year-old Dutchman has kept busy online.

Red Sox WS hero Pearce: 'Right now I'm retired'

Steve Pearce said he is retired, ending a 13-year career that included the 2018 World Series Most Valuable Player award. Pearce was on the air Monday night with WEEI in Boston for a rebroadcast of Game 1 of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Formula E exploring all options to finish season

The all-electric Formula E series could run races without spectators and away from city centers to finish a season put on hold by the novel coronavirus pandemic which has led to two of its top venues being turned into temporary hospitals. Chief executive Jamie Reigle told Reuters "all options" were being considered.

French cycling teams say Tour de France may be held in August

Cycling teams are gearing up for the Tour de France to be held in August rather than the usual July after French President Emmanuel Macron said big public events would be halted until mid-July as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic. Marc Madiot, president of the French cycling league and director of the Groupama–FDJ cycling team, said Macron's comments, which included extending measures to slow the coronavirus outbreak, paved the way for the Tour to be held in August.

Motor racing: Larson dropped by team over racial slur

Kyle Larson was dropped by his team Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. "After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the team said in a statement. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization.

Reports: NFL, union agree on 'virtual' offseason programs

NFL teams will begin virtual offseason programs with players at home over the next two weeks after an agreement was reached Monday with the NFL Players Association, multiple media outlets reported. According to a league memo obtained by numerous media outlets, teams may soon start classroom instruction, workouts, and non-football education programs even as all club facilities remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lin pledges up to $1 million to combat coronavirus

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin pledged up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts and said he had been pained by the treatment meted out to some of Asian-Americans in the United States. Writing on The Players' Tribune website https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/jeremy-lin-darkness-has-not-overcome-it, the former New York Knicks guard who sparked what became known as "Linsanity" in the 2012-13 NBA season, said he would be donating $500,000 and would also match donations up to an additional $500,000.

Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS Taylor: Bengals not likely to trade No. 1 pick

He once said the Cincinnati Bengals would listen to anything, but head coach Zac Taylor now expects the franchise to use the No. 1 pick on April 23. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the overwhelming favorite to be selected first in the 2020 NFL Draft.

