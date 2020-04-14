Left Menu
LPL Spring Split finals to begin May 2

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:47 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) announced its playoff format and schedule Tuesday. The top two seeds receive byes to the April 26-27 semifinals, with the final taking place on May 2.

All matches are a best-of-five format. The full schedule is as follows:

First round: --No. 5 vs. No. 8 seed, April 22

--No. 6 vs. No. 7 seed, April 23 Quarterfinals:

--No. 5-No.8 winner vs. No. 4 seed, April 24 --No. 6-No. 7 winner vs. No. 3 seed, April 25

Semifinals: --Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed, April 26

--Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. No. 2 seed, April 27 The quarterfinal losers will meet in the third-place game on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

