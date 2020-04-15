Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru provisionally suspended

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:18 IST
Athletics-Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru provisionally suspended

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the winner of the 2017 London Marathon, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit. The AIU noted on their official website on Tuesday that a charge had been issued against Wanjiru for "use of a prohibited substance/method".

Under anti-doping rules, the 27-year-old cannot participate in any competition until a hearing has taken place into the allegation. Wanjiru won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and has finished eighth and 11th in the past two London marathons.

Last year, Kenyans Asbel Kiprop, Cyrus Rutto and Abraham Kiptum were all given four-year bans, while Vincent Kipsegechi Yator received the same ban earlier this month. Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, was provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples.

Kipsang’s management company denied the case involved the use of doping and tampering with the doping test. Around 60 Kenyan athletes have been sanctioned for anti-doping rule violations in the past five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief economist says 100 countries seek pandemic aid; more resources may be needed

The International Monetary Funds 1 trillion in lending capacity is quite substantial to help members deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but further resources may be needed as the full brunt of the crisis reaches developing countries, its c...

Former aide accuses Biden of sexual assault, campaign denies it

A former aide to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has in several media interviews accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Bidens campaign has strongly den...

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases

Iraq has suspended the licence of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.Iraqs media regulator said it was revoking Reuters licence...

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020