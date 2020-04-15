Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two-time Cup winner Versteeg retires

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 03:02 IST
Two-time Cup winner Versteeg retires

Two-time Stanley Cup champion winger Kris Versteeg made his retirement official on Tuesday, confirming the end of an 11-year career. Versteeg, who turns 34 in May, played in six games this season for the Rockford Icehogs, the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, and then played in two games with Slovakian team Nitra MHC with his brother, before the Slovakian season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Versteeg spent 2018-19 in the Russian and Swedish leagues after last playing in the NHL with the Calgary Flames in 2017-18. Best known for his time with the Blackhawks, Versteeg played for Chicago from 2007-10, helping the team win a Cup in his third season. After stints in Toronto, Philadelphia and Florida, he was traded back to the Blackhawks in 2013, eventually contributing to the Cup-winning team of 2015.

Between the two tenures, Versteeg played 294 games across parts of five seasons with Chicago, totaling 68 goals and 96 assists. He also spent parts of three seasons with the Panthers (2011-13), two with the Flames (2016-18) and brief stretches with the Maple Leafs (2010-11), Flyers (2011), Hurricanes (2015-16) and Kings (2016).

"Thank you to every organization I was able to play for," Versteeg said in a statement posted by the NHL Players Association. "I didn't realize it then, but I certainly appreciate now how amazing it was to play in the NHL. I want to thank the Chicago Blackhawks' entire organization, from top to bottom, especially including the fans. The 2010 Championship was the highlight of my career." Versteeg finishes his NHL career with 149 goals and 209 assists in 643 games. He topped 50 points in a season twice, with 53 (22 goals, 31 assists) in 2008-09 with Chicago and 54 (23 goals, 31 assists) in 2010-11 with Florida.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

99-year-old WWII vet beats coronavirus in Brazil

A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Brazil was released from hospital with military honours Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta, who served in the Brazilian artillery in Africa during World War II, was...

Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the worldTrump told a press con...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress approved the money late last month and the department ...

Armed men board vessel in Gulf of Oman - UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.The vessel is now reported to be at anchor approx. 3nm nautical miles off Ras Al Kuh, in vicinity of 25-48N 057-14E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020