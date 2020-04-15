Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Copenhagen's Santos gets three-game ban for assault in Europa clash

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:49 IST
Soccer-Copenhagen's Santos gets three-game ban for assault in Europa clash

FC Copenhagen's Michael Santos has been banned for three games by UEFA for assaulting a policeman during a Europa League game at Celtic in February, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The Uruguayan forward was charged by police after he barged into an officer while celebrating Pep Biel's 85th minute goal in a 3-1 win over the Scottish side in the second leg of their round of 32 tie on Feb. 27.

The policeman was looking to prevent Santos from getting any closer to away fans at Celtic Park and a Copenhagen steward was also charged by police as tempers flared. "The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to suspend... Santos for a total of three UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible," UEFA said in a statement.

Copenhagen, who defeated Celtic 4-2 on aggregate, lost 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Istanbul Basaksehir last month before the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Staging the Tour in 2020 vital for the sport, says race director

Staging the Tour de France this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic was vital for road cycling, the races director Christian Prudhomme said on Wednesday. The sports governing International Cycling Union UCI announced that the Tour, ...

Geneva baby's arrival shows life goes on amid coronavirus chaos

Her parents were infected with COVID-19 last month, the maternity unit was operating under lockdown and their relatives live across closed borders, yet like millions of other babies, Bertille arrived without a hitch.Arnaud Joal, a 34-year-o...

6 IAS officers tasked to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in Bhubaneswar

Odisha government has given the additional charge to six senior IAS officers to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city, as the total coronavirus cases increased to 46 on Wednesday. These officers will oversee the containment activitie...

Ready Assist offers free emergency vehicle breakdown service

Hyderabad, Apr 15 PTI Ready Assist, a Bengaluru-based 24x7 roadside assistance provider, has come forward to provide free breakdown service to doctors, police and emergency vehicles. The company would assist them with technical support to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020