Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi lauds chess players' innovative method of raising money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:33 IST
PM Modi lauds chess players' innovative method of raising money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lavished praise on Indian chess players, including former world champion Vishwanathan Anand, for coming up with an "innovative" way to raise funds for the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Five leading players Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and B Adhiban, Koneru Humpy and Dharika, alongside Anand had participated in an online chess exhibition and helped raise Rs 4.5 lakh for the PM-CARES Fund. "Innovative effort and kind gesture by our chess players, including @vishy64theking, @viditchess, Pentala Harikrishna, B. Adhiban and @HarikaDronavali," Modi tweeted.

"Am sure the participants would have had an enriching experience," he added. In India, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 350 lives while infecting close to 12,000 across the country.

On Tuesday, Modi extended the lockdown till May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana PCB exempts live saving drugs, equipment firms from prior approval

Hyderabad, Apr 15 PTI In a bid to ensure timely production of lifesaving drugs, equipment and personal protective equipment, Telangana Pollution Control Board will allow firms to manufacture them without prior approvals up to July 15. The p...

Nirav Modi’s next extradition hearing in PNB fraud case on April 28

A UK court has extended the judicial remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, for a hearing to take plac...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus crossed 2 million globally and more than 131,100 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open...

Ambulance driver held for ferrying people after charging money

The Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed an ambulance driver for ferrying eight people from Haryana to Delhi after charging money during the countrywide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to police, the ambulance with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020