Juventus players Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi recover from coronavirus, club confirms

Italian football club Juventus on Wednesday confirmed that Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have recovered from coronavirus.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:50 IST
Juventus logo . Image Credit: ANI

Italian football club Juventus on Wednesday confirmed that Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have recovered from coronavirus. "Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus. The tests came back with negative results," the club said in a statement.

"The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime," the statement added. Both the players tested positive for COVID-19 last month. After testing positive, Matuidi on March 18 said that he is feeling 'positive' and 'strong' despite being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

"I am positive. Usually, I love to think that I am positive because I am a person who tries to radiate good feelings around me, my family, my friends and my companions," Matuidi had written the message on Instagram in French. "Today I remain positive. I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, aware that I have the privilege of being a professional footballer and therefore benefit from regular and excellent health monitoring. If I hadn't been, I might never have known I was. I am positive, I am strong, my morale is as high as that of my family," he had added. (ANI)

