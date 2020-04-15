Juventus players Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi recover from coronavirus, club confirms

Italian football club Juventus on Wednesday confirmed that Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have recovered from coronavirus. "Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus. The tests came back with negative results," the club said in a statement.

"The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime," the statement added. Both the players tested positive for COVID-19 last month. After testing positive, Matuidi on March 18 said that he is feeling 'positive' and 'strong' despite being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

"I am positive. Usually, I love to think that I am positive because I am a person who tries to radiate good feelings around me, my family, my friends and my companions," Matuidi had written the message on Instagram in French. "Today I remain positive. I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, aware that I have the privilege of being a professional footballer and therefore benefit from regular and excellent health monitoring. If I hadn't been, I might never have known I was. I am positive, I am strong, my morale is as high as that of my family," he had added. (ANI)

