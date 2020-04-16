Dhoni's 84 not out against RCB last year my favourite IPL memory: Faf du Plessis

South Africa and Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis revealed that former India skipper MS Dhoni's 84-run unbeaten knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last edition of IPL is his favourite memory of the tournament. Plessis shared his favourite memory as he was nominated by teammate Suresh Raina to do so under the hashtag #MyIPLmoment.

"I have been very fortunate to be part of the team for almost 10 tears now. I have some incredible memories of us winning two IPLs, two or three Champions League and some incredible games. I'm trying to remember some brilliant individual innings and my memory is not great so it might be a little bit off here and there but bear with me," Plessis said in a video posted on CSK's official Twitter handle. Dhoni scored 84* off 48 balls studded with seven sixes and five fours. Chasing a target of 162, CSK had a very penurious start as they lost wickets of Shane Watson and Raina in the very first over bowled by Dale Steyn.

After six overs, CSK was at 32 runs for the loss of four wickets. Skipper Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu then formed a crucial 55 run partnership. Rayudu scored 29 runs in as many deliveries. Dwayne Bravo joined Dhoni and stitched a 25-run partnership. Dhoni played a knock of 84 runs but was unable to finish the match for his side as they fell one run short from clinching victory.

"There have been a lot of them but I will mention that is fresh in my memory. Last year against RCB. I think we were 60-6 or 7 and basically we should be bowled out for 90. He was in at the moment and absorbed pressure very well. Then he started hitting more and more sixes. The sixes he was hitting was out of the stadium. He ended up getting 87 off 40-odd balls (sic). I think it was 26 required off the last over and after the game, we were like what just happened," Plessis said. Plessis further termed Dhoni as the best finisher of the game and said: "And lastly MS Dhoni has been, obviously, part of the team since the beginning but I see him as the best finisher in the game. Through have been on the field and side of the field for so many years just see him construct innings together and how he has finished games." Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"IPL 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely," sources within BCCI told ANI. The IPL was scheduled to begin from March 29, but the tournament had to be postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

