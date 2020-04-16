Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Spotlight on WNBA, as league navigates draft on lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:31 IST
Basketball-Spotlight on WNBA, as league navigates draft on lockdown

All eyes will be on the WNBA this Friday as it becomes the first major professional league in North America to carry out a "virtual draft" since the coronavirus outbreak that put the start of its season on hold.

Oregon's guard Sabrina Ionescu is all but assured to be the first overall pick, going to the New York Liberty, as the league navigates the challenges of a draft with coaches and personnel on lockdown. "If things start to happen on draft night – trade talks, moving up, moving down – those things are a little unique this year, because you just can’t turn to your left or your right and have those conversations," Connecticut Sun general manager and head coach Curt Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

"I look at it as we’re trailblazers and not guinea pigs," said Miller. "It keeps eyes on our league, it keeps momentum in our league." Miller, whose team lost in the finals against the Washington Mystics last year, said the "top-heavy" draft has its deepest position at point guard.

For the Dallas Wings, who have the second, fifth and seventh overall picks, that could mean a chance to turn around the ugliness of last season that saw the team go 10-24. "We certainly could use depth at the point guard position," Wings general manager Greg Bibb told Reuters. "If the right player is there, we certainly will act upon the opportunity."

Knowing his team would have plenty of moves to make on draft night, Bibb said he "doubled down" on travel and scouting months before the coronavirus pandemic forced team personnel indoors. For the reigning champion Washington Mystics, their most dramatic move came on Wednesday, when they gave up their first-round pick in a three-team deal to acquire seven-time all-star Tina Charles from the Liberty.

The move set in place the potential for a terrifying starting lineup that includes two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and post-season standout Emma Meesseman. "Somewhere down the road we’re going to have to get another young guard, it doesn’t have to be now," head coach Mike Thibault told reporters. "We’re in a very luxury spot right now. There’s nothing we have to do."

The 2020 WNBA draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) on ESPN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist beaten up for writing about qurantined families

A 35-year-old jouranlist was assaulted in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who had been home quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. Balasaheb Navgire was assaul...

Maha govt orders action against 2 TV scribes for 'false' news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a false story that state minister Jitendra Awhads daughter tested coronavirus positive at the ...

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...

DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to INMAS Delhi to overcome time delays

To overcome the time delays and swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment PPE and masks, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has shifted the testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment DRDE, Gwalior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020