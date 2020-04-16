The following are the top PTI stories at 17:00 hours: SPO-CRI-KARTHIK-INTERVIEW Still have lot to offer in T20 format, says Dinesh Karthik (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Dinesh Karthik understands the reason for his exclusion from India's ODI team after an underwhelming 2019 World Cup but what he can't comprehend is the T20 snub as that is one format where he is still confident of making significant contributions. SPO-VIRUS-CA-LAYOFFS COVID-19 impact: Cricket Australia lays off staff till June end but hopeful of WT20 and India tour Melbourne, Apr 16 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Thursday laid off majority of its staff till June 30 as it battled a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic but remained hopeful of the T20 World Cup in October-November, followed by the India tour being held on schedule.

SPO-SHOOT-ONLINE Craving for competition, shooters give international online event thumbs-up New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Online international shooting is here to stay as highly-competitive marksmen and women, including Indian teen sensation Manu Bhakar, "look forward" to more such events at a time when a pandemic has left them confined to their homes. SPO-TT-RANKINGS Sharath is highest-ranked Indian again at 31, Suthirtha breaks into top-100 New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal on Thursday surpassed compatriot G Sathiyan to become the highest-ranked Indian in the ITTF world rankings, jumping seven spots to reach 31.

SPO-VIRUS-ILEAGUE I-League cancellation call on Saturday: AIFF official Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) The All India Football Federation office-bearers will meet via a video-conference on Saturday afternoon to take a call on the fate of the suspended I-League, a top AIFF official said on Thursday. SPO-ASIA-PARA-MASCOT Mascot for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games unveiled Hangzhou, Apr 16 (PTI) The mascot for the 4th Asian Para Games scheduled to be held here from October 9 in 2022 was unveiled on Thursday.

SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-SUNIL Wife, daughter in same city but lockdown keeps hockey forward Sunil at training base Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) His wife and one-year-old daughter are not living too far from the training centre where Indian hockey team forward SV Sunil is currently based but he is resisting the urge to make a dash for home given the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-POLLOCK-TENDULKAR Tendulkar once told me he couldn't take on short-pitched deliveries in Australia: Pollock New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Former South African captain Shaun Pollock claimed that Sachin Tendulkar had once told him that he found it difficult to tackle the "short-pitched" bowling in Australia but effectively managed with shots over wicketkeeper and slip-cordon.

SPO-CRI-SHAMI-INJURY Wasn't in condition to play 2015 WC semis but Dhoni said can't go to any other bowler: Shami New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A serious knee injury had left Mohammed Shami virtually immobile prior to India's 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's assertion that he "can't be replaced" in a big game spurred the pacer to take the field with painkillers. SPO-CRI-LD MCGRATH McGrath musings: Cummins best pacer, bowlers better blokes than batsmen (Eds: Recasting, minor edits throughout) New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Australia's Pat Cummins is the most complete pacer among the current crop, says the legendary Glenn McGrath, who feels fast bowlers, in general, are "better blokes" and more hardworking than batsmen.

SPO-VIRUS-AUS-IND-HOTEL Adelaide Oval's new hotel could be offered to India as self-isolation centre: Report Melbourne, Apr 16 (PTI) Adelaide Oval's new hotel could be offered to the visiting Indian cricket team as a potential quarantine centre during its upcoming tour of Australia, which is currently under threat due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-ROHIT-ACADEMY Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador Dubai, Apr 16 (PTI) India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become brand ambassador of 'CricKingdom', a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

SPO-CRI-PCB-UAE PCB in talks with UAE to jointly host ICC events (Eds: Recasting overnight story) Karachi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to collaborate with its counterpart in the UAE and launch joint bids to host five to six ICC events, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has revealed..

