Rams GM Snead on Gurley, Matthews payments: 'They'll get their money'

General manager Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams plan to pay former running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews the money they're owed following their release. Snead said Thursday in an interview with NFL Network that Gurley and Matthews, who both took to social media to call out the Rams for missing payments due, the contract guarantees will be delivered to both players.

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we're going to pay them," Snead told NFL Network on Wednesday. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money, and they're going to get that money." Gurley was owed a $7.55 million roster bonus when he was released March 19.

He posted to Twitter on April 8: "@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP." Matthews replied "You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too."

Gurley signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Matthews remains unsigned. He was owed a $2 million roster bonus.

