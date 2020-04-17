Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: New England Patriots preview

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 08:31 IST
New England Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Tight end The Patriots never really addressed Rob Gronkowski's departure last offseason, despite a terrific draft class at the position. This year's group is far less exciting. New England might miss out on Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, but Dayton's Adam Trautman or Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant might be there in Round 3.

Quarterback Signs suggest the Patriots are fine with Jarrett Stidham (2019 fourth-rounder) and veteran Brian Hoyer battling to start after Tom Brady's departure. Still, drafting another quarterback would be wise. The question is whether New England should target one early, such as Utah State's Jordan Love or Washington's Jacob Eason, with only one pick (No. 23) in the top 85.

Linebacker Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all walked in free agency, and 30-year-old Dont'a Hightower is entering a contract year. Bill Belichick always finds useful linebackers for cheap, but he might need to make a major investment at the position. Wisconsin's Zack Baun would bring versatility either in Round 1 or via a trade down to Round 2.

Defensive line Belichick could use depth up front. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, whose game is built on power and technique, would be a classic Belichick selection in Round 1, with inside-outside versatility.

Offensive tackle Right tackle Marcus Cannon turns 32 in May and has declined some, while left tackle Isaiah Wynn has missed 24 games to injury through two seasons.

Safety Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are 32. The team brought in Adrian Phillips, but the back end needs fresh blood.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY For various reasons, the Patriots have made just three first-round picks since 2015, and all three have battled injuries and limited production. After a strong rookie season, Sony Michel (2018) took a major step back last year while fellow first-rounder Isaiah Wynn missed half of the season with turf toe after an Achilles injury wiped out his rookie campaign. The 2015 class was once promising, but Shaq Mason is now the only major contributor after both Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown left in free agency. Joe Thuney and Elandon Roberts, the top contributors from the 2016 class, also could depart this spring. The 2017 class produced only rotational rusher Deatrich Wise, and the 2018 class needs more time.

Best pick: G Shaq Mason, R4 2015 -- Mason has started 70 of a possible 80 games through five seasons, perhaps unlucky not to earn a Pro Bowl nod yet. Worst pick: CB Duke Dawson, R2 2018 -- The Patriots' history with second-round DBs is ghastly, and Dawson is no exception. He was dealt to Denver in August for a swap of late-round picks.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 354.0 (15th)

RUSHING: 106.4 (18th) PASSING: 247.6 (8th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 275.9 (1st) RUSHING: 95.5 (6th)

PASSING: 180.4 (2nd) --Field Level Media

