Italy's sports minister hopeful of Serie A training return

Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora is hopeful of confirming May 4 as the date for the return to Serie A training. Serie A was suspended last monthdue to the coronavirus pandemic, after some matches were played behind closed doors.

The Italian government has already extended its current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities until May 3, The Italian Football Federation has also said that Serie A would not resume until health conditions improve. "The next few weeks will be fundamental to understand the evolution of the healthcare situation and how, if and when we can get back to playing sport at all levels. We hope to confirm the May 4 date for a return to training as soon as possible. I hope we can keep to that date, even if it is only for training behind closed doors," Goal.com quoted Italy's sports minister Spadafora as saying.

"At this moment, our only concern must be the health and safety of the general population," he added. Italy has so far recorded over 22,100 deaths and at least 168,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Due to COVID-19, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt as major leagues like Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga have all been suspended. The coronavirus has so far claimed than 1,45,500 lives globally.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.