Lux ends Gallo's unbeaten run in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux handed Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo his first defeat in the MLB The Show Players Tournament on Thursday, emerging with a 5-4 victory. Gallo (11-1) won three of his four games on the night. He beat Miami Marlins right-hander Ryne Stanek 2-0, topped Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette 6-4 and downed Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana 7-3.

Lux (9-3) went just 2-2 on Thursday, defeating Stanek 5-0 but losing 3-2 to Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell and falling 8-3 to Bichette. Bichette (9-3) had a 2-2 night that included a 10-6 loss to Snell and an 8-0 rout of Santana.

Snell (10-2) swept his four games, pulling out a 1-0 win over Stanek and blitzing Santana 6-0. The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round-robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed. The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Among the other players in action Thursday, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahle both went 3-1. Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter and Atlanta Braves right-hander Luke Jackson each finished 2-2. Santana posted a 1-3 record. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Stanek both lost all four of their games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Thursday:

American League East 1. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 10-2

2. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 9-3 3. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 6-2

4. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 3-5 5. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 1-7

American League Central T1. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 5-3

T1. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 5-3 3. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 6-5

4. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 4-4 5. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 1-8

American League West 1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 11-1

2. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 4-4 3. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 3-5

4. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 2-6 5. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 1-7

National League East 1. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 6-2

2. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 5-3 3. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 5-7

4. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 1-6 5. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 2-10

National League Central T1. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 6-2

T1. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 6-2 3. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 4-4

4. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 3-5 5. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 2-6

National League West 1. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 9-3

2. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 5-3 3. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 4-4

4. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 2-5 5. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 1-6

